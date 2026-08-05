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Omar Musa’s Miles Franklin win rewards epic, ambitious Australian writing with a global scope

By Alexander Howard, Senior Lecturer, Discipline of English and Writing, University of Sydney
Fierceland, the energetic, adventurous winner of this year’s Miles Franklin, asks what it means to inherit a world already being dismantled.The Conversation


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