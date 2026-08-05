Butterflies are on the move as the planet warms: new research
By Shawan Chowdhury, Head of Global Change Ecology Lab, Monash University
Aletta Bonn, Head of Department Biodiversity and People, Professor of Ecosystem Services, Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research-UFZ; German Centre for Integrative Biodiversity Research; Friedrich-Schiller-Universität Jena
Jonathan Lenoir, Senior Researcher in Ecology & Biostatistics (CNRS), Université de Picardie Jules Verne (UPJV)
Conservation cannot only protect habitats where species once lived – it must include the places where they will relocate in a warming world.
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- Wednesday, August 5, 2026