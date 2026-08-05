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Human Rights Observatory

In Love Me Tender, a mother’s fight for her child reveals how queerness is still policed

By Christina Wilkins, Lecturer in Film and Creative Writing, University of Birmingham
Throughout Love Me Tender, French director Anna Cazenave Cambet’s new film about a mother’s fight for custody of her child, the audience is reminded of the body at the centre of the story – that of Clémence Delcourt (Vicky Krieps). The camera is almost cloyingly close, presenting her body in lingering shots that offer opportunities for the audience to connect with her real, visceral experience.

It is this body that we follow through the story. From the opening shot of Clémence in the pool to the ending on a bike, hers is a body constantly in motion, with a kind of restless energy. It…The Conversation


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