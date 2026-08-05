Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pesticide exposure at work may increase motor neurone disease risk – new study

By Rachel Tan, Associate Professor in Neuroscience, The Brain and Mind Centre, University of Sydney
A new review looked at 1,734 people with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). But it couldn’t separate pesticide from other risk factors, such as head trauma.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Billions are spent on child mental health services without knowing if they work in the long term
~ View from The Hill: Burke struggles to wrangle numbers as opposition and One Nation apply heat on migration
~ The anatomy of erasure: Indigenous Assyrian women and forgotten genocide
~ “For five months, I worked for 14 hours a day without a break”
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Sally McManus on how AI could force future cuts to HECS debts and work hours
~ An attack ‘motivated by anarchist and revolutionary ideology’: is far-left terrorism a growing concern?
~ The Race Around the World reboot has one glaring omission: where is the discussion of ethics?
~ Azerbaijani Authorities Escalate Abuse of Detained Opposition Leader
~ New UK Prime Minister Should End the Assault on Protest Rights
~ Ted Lasso returns: why its story of kindness owes so much to ‘orphan girl’ fiction
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter