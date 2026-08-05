Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Billions are spent on child mental health services without knowing if they work in the long term

By Ian Kelleher, Professor of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, University of Edinburgh
Modern medicine increasingly judges itself by long-term outcomes. In cancer care, we routinely compare treatments according to whether patients survive longer. In cardiology, we ask whether interventions prevent future heart attacks and extend life. This long-term data allows healthcare to continually improve.

Child and adolescent mental health services are different. Long-term outcomes have received little attention. Success, instead, is largely judged using measures such as waiting times, access targets and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Pesticide exposure at work may increase motor neurone disease risk – new study
~ View from The Hill: Burke struggles to wrangle numbers as opposition and One Nation apply heat on migration
~ The anatomy of erasure: Indigenous Assyrian women and forgotten genocide
~ “For five months, I worked for 14 hours a day without a break”
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Sally McManus on how AI could force future cuts to HECS debts and work hours
~ An attack ‘motivated by anarchist and revolutionary ideology’: is far-left terrorism a growing concern?
~ The Race Around the World reboot has one glaring omission: where is the discussion of ethics?
~ Azerbaijani Authorities Escalate Abuse of Detained Opposition Leader
~ New UK Prime Minister Should End the Assault on Protest Rights
~ Ted Lasso returns: why its story of kindness owes so much to ‘orphan girl’ fiction
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter