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Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: Burke struggles to wrangle numbers as opposition and One Nation apply heat on migration

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke’s cancelling of his big speech on migration that had been scheduled for delivery at the National Press Club on Thursday was embarrassing but also revealing.

Obviously, Burke was unable to finish the work on time. He didn’t want to deliver a speech with glaring holes that had to be filled later. Reportedly, there were arguments when the policy outline was discussed by cabinet ministers on Monday.

One thing the delay tells us is just how hard it is to put together a good migration policy. Remember, the government commissioned an expert review…The Conversation


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