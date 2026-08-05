Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

“For five months, I worked for 14 hours a day without a break”

By Amnesty International
Filipino domestic workers reveal the abuses they faced in Saudi Arabia “I thought my body was going to collapse” Gloria* took on the role of a domestic worker in Saudi Arabia for two years I decided to take a job in Saudi Arabia when I was 44. My son was in college and my husband’s […] The post “For five months, I worked for 14 hours a day without a break” appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The anatomy of erasure: Indigenous Assyrian women and forgotten genocide
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Sally McManus on how AI could force future cuts to HECS debts and work hours
~ An attack ‘motivated by anarchist and revolutionary ideology’: is far-left terrorism a growing concern?
~ The Race Around the World reboot has one glaring omission: where is the discussion of ethics?
~ Azerbaijani Authorities Escalate Abuse of Detained Opposition Leader
~ New UK Prime Minister Should End the Assault on Protest Rights
~ Pakistan: Authorities must restore Imran Khan’s rights as detention reaches third anniversary
~ Are summer holidays good for children? It’s time researchers asked them
~ AI-generated fashion models: innovation, illusion or a step too far?
~ Ted Lasso returns: why its story of kindness owes so much to ‘orphan girl’ fiction
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter