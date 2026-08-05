Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How a new UN cybercrime treaty could be used to crack down on dissent

By Miniature Malekpour, Research assistant, criminal justice, University of Sydney
Even with human rights safeguards in place, the new convention risks giving authoritarian regimes new tools to target their critics.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ “For five months, I worked for 14 hours a day without a break”
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Sally McManus on how AI could force future cuts to HECS debts and work hours
~ An attack ‘motivated by anarchist and revolutionary ideology’: is far-left terrorism a growing concern?
~ The Race Around the World reboot has one glaring omission: where is the discussion of ethics?
~ Azerbaijani Authorities Escalate Abuse of Detained Opposition Leader
~ New UK Prime Minister Should End the Assault on Protest Rights
~ Pakistan: Authorities must restore Imran Khan’s rights as detention reaches third anniversary
~ Are summer holidays good for children? It’s time researchers asked them
~ AI-generated fashion models: innovation, illusion or a step too far?
~ Ted Lasso returns: why its story of kindness owes so much to ‘orphan girl’ fiction
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter