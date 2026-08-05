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Politics with Michelle Grattan: Sally McManus on how AI could force future cuts to HECS debts and work hours

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The outgoing union leader said that beyond the new Victorian royal commission, ‘a lot more needs to be done’ to fight corruption in construction Australia-wide.The Conversation


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