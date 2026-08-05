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Human Rights Observatory

The Race Around the World reboot has one glaring omission: where is the discussion of ethics?

By Kim Munro, Senior Lecturer, Film & Television, Adelaide University
It wasn’t until episode eight in the ABC’s current reboot of Race Around the World that the question of ethics was raised.

Kate McGuinness’ film intercut accounts of village residents in Romania discussing their hardships under and after communist rule. McGuinness is known through the series for her droll humour and, here, her deadpan tableaux-vivants resemble something from a Wes Anderson film.

Judge John Safran is unsure about the ethics of moving between humour and the tragedy of other people’s lives, and the judges and McGuinness have a brief discussion. But then the…The Conversation


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