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Human Rights Observatory

Azerbaijani Authorities Escalate Abuse of Detained Opposition Leader

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ali Karimli speaks at a rally in 2016. © 2016 Aziz Karimov/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images Azerbaijani authorities have imposed increasingly punitive detention conditions on Ali Karimli, chairman of the opposition Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (APFP), raising serious concerns about inhuman or degrading treatment.Karimli, 61, has been held in the State Security Service detention facility since November 29, 2025. Authorities charged him under Article 278.1 of the Criminal Code with "actions aimed at the violent seizure of power and forcible change of the…


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