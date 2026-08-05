Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New UK Prime Minister Should End the Assault on Protest Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A person is detained during a Palestine Action demonstration at Marylebone Road in London, UK, July 30, 2026. © 2026 James Willoughby/SOPA Images via Reuters Palestine Action, the direct-action protest group, was granted permission on July 30 to appeal its terrorist designation at the United Kingdom Supreme Court. The government controversially issued this designation in 2025, and although the group successfully appealed the designation in the High Court, that ruling was reversed by the Court of Appeal in June. Since the group was designated as terrorist, more…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ “For five months, I worked for 14 hours a day without a break”
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Sally McManus on how AI could force future cuts to HECS debts and work hours
~ An attack ‘motivated by anarchist and revolutionary ideology’: is far-left terrorism a growing concern?
~ The Race Around the World reboot has one glaring omission: where is the discussion of ethics?
~ Azerbaijani Authorities Escalate Abuse of Detained Opposition Leader
~ “I know what it feels like to be a refugee and how change can happen”
~ Pakistan: Authorities must restore Imran Khan’s rights as detention reaches third anniversary
~ Are summer holidays good for children? It’s time researchers asked them
~ AI-generated fashion models: innovation, illusion or a step too far?
~ Ted Lasso returns: why its story of kindness owes so much to ‘orphan girl’ fiction
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter