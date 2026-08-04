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We can help frogs beat a deadly disease. But can they still reproduce?

By Rose Upton, Lecturer in Biotechnology, University of Newcastle
Alex Callen, Post-doctoral researcher, University of Newcastle
Anne Ibbotson, HDR candidate, University of Newcastle
Many people are blissfully unaware the world’s frogs and amphibians are fighting their own deadly pandemic. In fact, this fungal disease – chytridiomycosis, or chytrid for short – is the worst wildlife disease on record.

The chytrid fungus has caused the global extinction of


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