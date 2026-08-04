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Human Rights Observatory

How hackers attack municipal water systems – and why the utilities are so vulnerable

By William Akoto, Assistant Professor of Global Security, American University School of International Service
Hackers tried to break into at least 30 municipal water systems in Minnesota on July 26-27, 2026. Since then, Michigan and five other states have reported similar cyberattacks.

The attackers did not try to infiltrate the computers that utility offices use. Instead, they tried to seize control of small computers in equipment like pumps and valves that…The Conversation


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