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Human Rights Observatory

Journalist in Mali Sentenced to a Year in Prison

By Human Rights Watch
A prominent Malian journalist was convicted under Mali’s cybercrime legislation for criticizing the use of that same law to silence another journalist. The verdict marks the latest escalation in the military junta’s widening assault on freedom of expression in the country. Click to expand Image Chahana Takiou, Bamako, Mali, June 2026. © Private On August 3, the national cybercrime court in Bamako, Mali’s capital, sentenced Chahana Takiou, editor of the biweekly 22 Septembre, to one year in prison.Security forces arrested Takiou on June 8 after he publicly criticized…


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