5 ways to improve gynecologic care and women’s health outcomes in Canada
By Pauline McDonagh Hull, PhD Candidate, Department of Community Health Sciences, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary
Amity Quinn, Assistant Professor, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary
Erin A. Brennand, Gynecologist & Associate Professor, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary
Canada can significantly improve women’s health, in both the short- and long-term, by focusing on five attainable and affordable immediate actions.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, August 4, 2026