Powerless against bird flu? Not entirely. Here are 8 ways to help protect Australia’s birds and mammals
By John Woinarski, Professor of Conservation Biology, Charles Darwin University
Euan Ritchie, Professor in Wildlife Ecology and Conservation, School of Life & Environmental Sciences, Deakin University
Stephen Garnett, Professor of Conservation and Sustainable Livelihoods, Charles Darwin University
As a lethal bird flu spreads in Australian wildlife, it can be easy to think nothing can stop it. That’s an error – much can be done.
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- Tuesday, August 4, 2026