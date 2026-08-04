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Bird flu decimated South America’s marine mammals. What can Australia do differently?

By Saia Nahir Bartes, PhD Student and Research Teaching Fellow, School of Life and Environmental Sciences, Deakin University
Australia is now confronting an outbreak of a deadly bird flu strain.

As of Monday, the highly pathogenic H5N1 virus had been detected in 78 wild birds across mainland Australia. Until now, there had been no evidence of a large-scale outbreak.

But authorities have confirmed the…The Conversation


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