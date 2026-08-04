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The biggest news from NAPLAN 2026? The results aren’t really better or worse

By Sally Larsen, Senior Lecturer in Education, University of New England
National NAPLAN results for 2026 are released today. This is the test of Australian students’ literacy and numeracy skills in years 3, 5, 7 and 9.

The Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority (which runs the test) has pointed to a “concerning” drop in Year 3 numeracy. It has hailed “signs of improvement” for other year levels in maths. It also reports that average reading scores in Years 5, 7 and 9 are lower than in 2025.

But the most remarkable takeaway from this year’s NAPLAN? None of…The Conversation


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