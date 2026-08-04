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Human Rights Observatory

Fears Over Mail-in Ballot Access in the US

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People demonstrate against proposed changes to the US Postal Service and President Donald Trump's executive order regarding mail-in ballots, Miami, Florida, July 28, 2026. © 2026 Marta Lavandier/AP Photo A coalition of voting rights organizations renewed a motion for preliminary injunction on July 20 in Massachusetts to prevent the United States Postal Service (USPS) from implementing parts of President Donald Trump’s Executive Order 14399.The renewed motion is part of litigation challenging the order’s legality.The order purports to combat election fraud by directing…


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