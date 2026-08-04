Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka: Justice for ACF massacre cannot wait after two decades of impunity

By Amnesty International
Twenty years after 17 aid workers from the French humanitarian association Action contre la Faim (ACF) were killed in Muttur, eastern Sri Lanka, the authorities must finally deliver truth, justice and reparations, Amnesty International said today.  On 4 August 2006, 17 Sri Lankan employees of ACF – 16 Tamils and one Muslim – were found shot dead at close range at the […] The post Sri Lanka: Justice for ACF massacre cannot wait after two decades of impunity  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Respectful maternity care starts with improving hospital culture: lessons from rural South Africa
~ Ghana’s housing problem goes beyond numbers – it’s also about quality
~ Fifa’s failed equity plan and football’s growing welfare crisis
~ Bones are much more dynamic than scientists once believed – they even have a daily rhythm
~ Uganda: Opposition Politician Tortured, Faces Abusive Charges
~ “I know what it feels like to be a refugee and how change can happen”
~ Pakistan: Authorities must restore Imran Khan’s rights as detention reaches third anniversary
~ Are summer holidays good for children? It’s time researchers asked them
~ AI-generated fashion models: innovation, illusion or a step too far?
~ Ted Lasso returns: why its story of kindness owes so much to ‘orphan girl’ fiction
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter