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Human Rights Observatory

Today’s arguments about disability benefits have been raging for 500 years

By David Turner, Professor of Social and Cultural History, Swansea University
When politicians debate disability benefits today, the arguments can sound distinctly modern. Concerns about rising welfare costs, accusations of fraud and disputes over who deserves support often dominate headlines and political discussions.

But as my new book on 500 years of disability history in Britain shows, these debates are far older than many people realise. Since the first welfare systems emerged under the Tudors, disabled…The Conversation


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