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How rewilding could help stop the spread of Britain’s wildfires

By Joe Glentworth, Lecturer in Nature Recovery & Rewilding, University of Manchester
Anna Gilchrist, Senior Lecturer in Environmental Management and Ecology, University of Manchester
Ian Thornhill, Senior Lecturer in Planning and Environmental Management, University of Manchester
Fire is natural in some ecosystems, but almost all British “wildfires” are started by people. Whether they become catastrophic increasingly depends on the landscapes they burn through. That’s why wildfire policy can’t only focus on preventing ignitions – it must go hand in hand with rebuilding landscapes that resist fire.

Rewilding is often presented…The Conversation


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