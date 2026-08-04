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Donald Trump has made US$2.2 billion in his second term. How does that stack up against other US presidents?

By Benjamin Quail, Lecturer in US Cultural and Social History, Queen's University Belfast
At the end of June – in the run-up to America’s celebration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence – President Donald Trump staged the White House’s first-ever professional sporting event. And while the UFC Freedom 250 evening of mixed martial arts was ostensibly part of the July 4 jamboree, Trump took the opportunity to promote his family’s business interests.

Fighters were paid bonuses in US$1…The Conversation


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