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Human Rights Observatory

Philippines: Revised Guidelines Threaten Indigenous Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An anti-mining protester speaks during a rally outside the annual Philippines mining conference in Pasay, Metro Manila, September 6, 2017. © 2017 Erik De Castro/Reuters (Manila) – The Philippine government’s revised national guidelines on free, prior, and informed consent (FPIC) threaten the rights of Indigenous communities, Human Rights Watch said today. Philippine authorities should align these guidelines with international human rights standards.On May 1, 2026, the Philippine National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP), which issues rules and regulations…


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