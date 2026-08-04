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​Feeling unwell after taking medicine? Here’s how to report it

By Dipa Kamdar, Senior Lecturer in Pharmacy Practice, Kingston University
Take a medicine and start feeling a bit off, and it’s easy to assume you’re imagining it. Sometimes you’re not.

It could be a known side-effect – the sort of thing listed on the leaflet in the packaging. Or it could be something known as an adverse drug reaction, or ADR.

The terms get used interchangeably, but they’re not quite the same thing. An ADR is an…The Conversation


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