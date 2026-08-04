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Exiled Russian comic Sasha Nezlobin brings laugh therapy to Edinburgh Fringe

By Jessica Tipton, Postgraduate researcher, Russian drama translation, University of East Anglia
I was recently party to the world premiere of Russian stand-up comedian Sasha Nezlobin’s show I’m Фine (spelt with a Cyrillic “ф”, pronounced “f”), previewing ahead of a month-long run at the Edinburgh Fringe. The expectant crowd had gathered to support Russia’s answer to Michael McIntyreThe Conversation


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