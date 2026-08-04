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Human Rights Observatory

Why targeting guerrilla groups and cartels doesn’t stop violence in Latin America – but focusing on geography might

By Stephen Pires, Associate Professor of Criminal Justice, Florida International University
Dylan Spencer, Assistant Professor of Criminology, Georgia Southern University
Juan Del Rio, Adjunct Instructor in International Crime and Justice, Florida International University
Rob T. Guerette, Professor of Criminology and Criminal Justice, Florida International University
Environmental features and geography may be a better predictor of homicides in Latin America than the prevalence of organized crime gangs.

That’s what we found in a recent study that analyzed homicide patterns across Colombian municipalities between 2010 and 2020.

As researchers in place-based criminology,…The Conversation


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