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Better call mom: Schools still see mothers as the default parent to contact

By Laura K. Gee, Associate Professor of Economics, Tufts University
Kristy Buzard, Associate Professor of Economics and Melvin A. Eggers Faculty Scholar, Syracuse University
Olga Stoddard, Associate Professor of Economics, Brigham Young University
The start of the school year brings a familiar list of responsibilities for parents: buying school supplies, keeping track of forms, coordinating transportation and responding to a steady stream of emails from teachers and administrators.

Although many families strive to share these responsibilities, research has consistently found that mothers tend to shoulder a larger share of the work tied to their kids’ schooling. That includes…The Conversation


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