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How to do your own online health research like a scientist – a biostatistician’s step-by-step guide

By Lucy McGowan, Associate Professor of Statistical Sciences, Wake Forest University
The instinct to “do your own research” when it comes to your health is a good one. The challenge often is not lack of information, but the opposite.

People are surrounded by studies, headlines, forums, family and friends, often all speaking at once in different directions and with different levels of reliability. How do you move through this abundance of information without getting lost in it?


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