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Producing spider silk is a biological feat – scientists are using it to develop materials for drug delivery and wound care

By Aliasger K. Salem, Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of Iowa
If Spider-Man were real, he could help scientists revolutionize healthcare. Since he’s not, researchers develop creative ways to produce spider silk to study.The Conversation


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