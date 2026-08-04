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Government expands discount scheme to encourage larger businesses to install rooftop solar

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The Albanese government will expand the scheme providing incentives to households and businesses to acquire renewable energy to enable larger businesses, farms and community facilities to install solar systems up to ten times bigger than presently allowed.

Energy minister Chris Bowen will announce the broadening of the Small-scale Renewable Energy Scheme on Wednesday, saying it will address the “missing middle” in Australia’s energy transition.

“The missing middle is mid-scale solar,” he says in his speech to the National Press Club, part of which has been released ahead…The Conversation


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