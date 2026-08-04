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East Africa’s iconic snow peaks will soon disappear for good – what will be lost when they melt

By Rainer Prinz, Senior Scientist, Department of Atmospheric and Cryospheric Sciences, University of Innsbruck
This decrease of snowfall is driven by changing sea surface temperature patterns in the Indian Ocean, which is a signal of global warming.The Conversation


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