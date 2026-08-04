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Human Rights Observatory

Fifa’s failed equity plan and football’s growing welfare crisis

By Steve Greenfield, Professor of Sports Law and Practice, University of Westminster
The plan by Fifa president, Gianni Infantino, to invite equity investment into the World Cup didn’t last long. Announced on July 28, it immediately provoked hostility from across football.

Three days later Fifa sought to reassure critics: “Nobody is selling football. This is not something Fifa would ever entertain.” The proposal was then unceremoniously abandoned less than 48 hours…The Conversation


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