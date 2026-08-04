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Human Rights Observatory

Malaysia: Forcibly Returning Myanmar Refugees Risks Lives

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Rohingya refugee feeds a child in front of the office of the UN refugee agency in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 27, 2026. © 2026 Hasnoor Hussain/Reuters (Bangkok) – The Malaysian government should reverse plans that would permit the forced return of refugees to Myanmar, where they face persecution and other rights abuses, Human Rights Watch said today. On July 23, 2026, Malaysia’s deputy foreign minister informed parliament that 5,000 Myanmar nationals in immigration detention would be sent back to Myanmar. On July 29, Malaysian Prime Minister…


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