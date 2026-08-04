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Human Rights Observatory

Uganda: Opposition Politician Tortured, Faces Abusive Charges

By Human Rights Watch
(Nairobi) – The Ugandan authorities have brought abusive criminal charges against an opposition politician, Muwanga Kivumbi, apparently based on his criticism of the president’s son, who is head of the armed forces, Human Rights Watch said today. On July 29, 2026, the authorities charged Kivumbi, a deputy president of the National Unity Platform (NUP) Uganda’s main opposition party, with “inciting violence” and “managing an unlawful society,” after unlawfully detaining him for 19 days in an unrevealed location the day after he was released on bail for separate politically related charges.…


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