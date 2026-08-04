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Human Rights Observatory

“I know what it feels like to be a refugee and how change can happen”

By Amnesty International
My name is Jonas Ndayisenga. I’m a refugee from Burundi and have been living in Nairobi, Kenya, for 11 years. I fled political violence targeted at young protesters. I was with my parents, who suggested I should leave when the violence escalated, and a few days later, the government came and raided our house. When […] The post “I know what it feels like to be a refugee and how change can happen” appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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