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Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan: Authorities must restore Imran Khan’s rights as detention reaches third anniversary

By Amnesty International
Ahead of the third anniversary of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ongoing detention, Isabelle Lassee, Amnesty International’s Acting Regional Director for South Asia, said:  “For three years, Pakistan’s authorities have systematically denied Imran Khan the right to a fair trial, subjected him to prolonged solitary confinement, and limited his access to medical care and visitation rights. He has not been allowed to meet his family for more than eight months and his vision has reportedly deteriorated significantly. Both he and his wife, Bushra Bibi Khan, have now been denied regular access to…


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© Amnesty International -
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