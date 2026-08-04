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Human Rights Observatory

Are summer holidays good for children? It’s time researchers asked them

By Stephanie Chambers, Senior Lecturer in Urban Studies and Social Policy, University of Glasgow
Susie Smillie, PhD Candidate in Sociology, University of Glasgow
When academic research has explored the impact of school summer holidays, it has often focused on the costs to parents and to children’s learning and health.

The childcare juggle, the costs of summer holiday activities and the potential impact of losses in learning or more sedentary behaviour by children in the holidays do have a real impact on families.

But research on the summer break often does not reflect how children and young people feel about school holidays. Children’s rights…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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