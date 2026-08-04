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Human Rights Observatory

Ted Lasso returns: why its story of kindness owes so much to ‘orphan girl’ fiction

By Joe Sutliff Sanders, Associate Professor in Children's Literature in Education, University of Cambridge
Using orphan girl novels to study Ted Lasso brings certain themes into sharper focus – particularly its concern with fatherhood.The Conversation


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