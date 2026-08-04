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Count Binface: why Britain’s ‘joke’ election candidates deserve to be taken seriously

By Richard Toye, Professor of Modern History, University of Exeter
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage’s decision to resign his Clacton seat and force a by-election, amid scrutiny over his personal finances, has produced one of the odder spectacles in recent British politics. With every other major party declining to stand and despite a record 34 candidates running, his most prominent challenger is Count Binface, the silver-caped “intergalactic space warrior” with a bin for a helmet.

Danny Kruger, the Reform UK MP for East Wiltshire, told…The Conversation


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