Two Victorian polls have the Coalition leading Labor, with One Nation down
By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
With less than four months until the Victorian election, two polls that were taken after last week’s change of premier have the Coalition leading Labor after preferences by 52–48 or 53–47. One Nation’s primary vote has dropped 3–5 points since June to be at 22% in both polls.
In federal polls, a Redbridge poll had the combined primary vote for One Nation and the Coalition surging six points since late June to 53%. I believe this is a record high for the right vote in any poll this term.
However, in Morgan the right vote was unchanged since the previous week at 47.5%, suggesting…
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- Tuesday, August 4, 2026