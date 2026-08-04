Companies may find it easier to join the ASX if these rule changes go ahead
By Tamara Wilkinson, Senior Lecturer, Acting Deputy Director, Centre for Commercial Law and Regulatory Studies (CLARS), Monash University
Steve Kourabas, Associate Professor & Acting Director, Centre for Commercial Law and Regulatory Studies (CLARS), Monash University
Right now, you can’t advertise a stock market debut before filing a prospectus. Could loosening this rule give shrinking public markets a boost?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, August 4, 2026