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Human Rights Observatory

‘What drugs do you want’? Senate inquiry allegations reveal the murky dangers of betting inducements

By Charles Livingstone, Associate Professor, School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Monash University
A former NRL player yesterday alleged shocking inducements from betting companies to keep gambling, including receiving cocaine as well as free alcohol and food at race meetings.

Luke Bateman’s testimony came on the first day of a two-day Senate


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