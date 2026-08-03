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Multiple threats endanger the world’s rarest great ape, a new study on the Tapanuli orangutan reveals

By Rachakonda Sreekar, Research Fellow, School of the Environment, The University of Queensland, The University of Queensland
Ardiantiono, Postdoctoral research fellow, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Lubabun Ni'am, Doctoral Student, University of Heidelberg
Multiple pressures are acting simultaneously in threatening Tapanuli orangutan — from extractive industries to logging to agricultural expansion and, increasingly, climate-related disasters.The Conversation


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