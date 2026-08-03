Australia’s childcare system is full of ‘churn’ – this isn’t good for quality or safety
By Peter Hurley, Associate Professor and Director, Mitchell Institute, Victoria University
Melissa Tham, Research Fellow, Mitchell Institute, Victoria University
Sarah Pilcher, Director, Peter Noonan Policy Impact Program, Mitchell Institute, Victoria University
A new report shows how common it is for daycare centres to change owners. The sector also has high staff turnover and relatively low pay.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, August 3rd 2026