New study shows there’s a growing constituency reshaping Australian politics: renters
By Francisco Perales, Adjunct Professor, School of Government and International Relations, Griffith University
Ferran Martinez i Coma, Professor in Political Science, Griffith University
Renters account for an increasingly larger share of the adult population. Research analysing more than 25 years of voting data shows what this means politically.
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- Monday, August 3rd 2026