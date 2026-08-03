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Do we really need 10,000 steps a day?

By Hunter Bennett, Lecturer in Exercise Science, Adelaide University
You’ve probably heard that hitting 10,000 steps a day is the key to health and longevity.

This magic number feels like a medical rule, handed down by doctors across the globe.

But where did it come from? And is it even true?

Let’s step back to Japan in 1964


Believe it or not, but the infamous 10,000 steps a day recommendation didn’t come from a research laboratory.

In fact, it is not scientific at all.

It came from a Japanese pedometer called the manpo-keiThe Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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