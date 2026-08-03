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Human Rights Observatory

Some speed-reading apps make big claims. But how fast can humans actually read?

By Erik D. Reichle, Professor of cognitive psychology, Macquarie University
A plethora of apps, videos and books say we have the capacity to read at breakneck speed. The science says something different.The Conversation


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