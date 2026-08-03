Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Newspaper space for political cartoons is shrinking – but we need these artists as much as ever

By Richard Scully, Professor in Modern History, University of New England
Robert Phiddian, Professor of English, Flinders University
It is a sad day for Australian cartooning when an artist as good as Fiona Katauskas has not had her contract renewed. But that is what has happened at the Guardian Australia.

Katauskas is among the top daily political cartoonists in the country, with her cheerful visual style beautifully in tension with her salty satirical commentary.

She is at the top…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Terror in the Amazon
~ Terror na Amazônia
~ How white farmers still dominate land ownership in South Africa in spite of land reform – new research
~ Pain and the struggle for relief: How fear influences patient access to medical opioids
~ How pigeon fanciers are helping scientists understand lung disease
~ AI translators are getting more fluent – but communication is never just a matter of words
~ How a community-led campaign is helping save Nigeria’s Kam language
~ Can you really buy friendship? Behind the rise of paid social clubs
~ Clinicians are using AI scribes, but what happens to your medical data?
~ ‘I can be myself more’: what students told us about pride groups in schools
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter